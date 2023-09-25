EN
    13:35, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Chiryukin captures shooting bronze at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games in Hangzhou
    Photo: Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin claimed bronze in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    After earning 26 points, Chiryukin was placed third in the event. Chinese shooters Yuehong LI and Yangpan Liu hauled gold and silver for their performance, respectively.

    According to Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, despite tough competition Nikita Chiryukin managed to demonstrate his shooting skills. “I wholeheartedly congratulate Nikita and his coaches on this win,” the minister said.

