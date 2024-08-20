Kazakhstan to require 8.6 mln of coal this heating season, Industry Minister

Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported on preparations for the heating season ahead at today’s Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister said Kazakhstan is projected to use 8.6 million tons of coal during the heating season ahead, including 2.3 million tons for public living needs and 6.3 million for family consumption.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company, about 1 million tons of coal was delivered that is 12% of the yearly plan.

The Minister said six regions, including Abai, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and the city of Astana report low coal stockpiling rates. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company and coal producers are ready to supply the necessary amount of coal to the regions according to plan. He stressed the said regions should speed up the work.