Kazakhstan’s Constitution Day: A look at national and global constitutional facts

On August 30, Kazakhstan celebrates Constitution Day, a holiday dedicated to the country's fundamental law, which establishes the rights and obligations of citizens and the foundations of the state system. In honor of Kazakhstan's Constitution Day, Kazinform correspondent invites readers to discover interesting details about the constitutions of Kazakhstan as well as other nations across the world.

The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted by a nationwide referendum in 1995, and since then it has remained one of the main guarantors of democratic reforms in the country. The Constitution of Kazakhstan ensures the democratic nature of the state, where the only source of power is the people. The document recognizes both state and private property, guaranteeing equal protection for both forms. One of the key aspects is also the provision on language: Kazakh is recognized as the state language, but the Constitution allows the use of Russian in government bodies and state organizations.

The adoption of the Constitution in 1995 was accompanied by active discussions among the citizens of the country. More than three million Kazakhstanis took part in collective discussions of the draft, during which almost 30 thousand proposals and comments were made. As a result of this process, more than 1,100 amendments were made to 55 articles of the draft.

Interesting Facts about the Constitution of Kazakhstan:

1. The text of the Constitution in Kazakh contains 8,904 words, while the Russian version has 7,168 words.

2. The longest article in the Constitution regulates the work of the Parliament, and the shortest calls on citizens to preserve cultural and historical heritage.

3. The most common word in the Russian text of the Constitution is "republic" in various forms (305 times).

As Kazakhstan celebrates its Constitution Day, Kazinform also explores facts about constitutions from other nations, offering a glimpse into the most interesting aspects of constitutions from various countries and showcasing their unique legal traditions.

San Marino

The oldest current constitution in the world belongs to San Marino, one of the smallest countries. The main legislative acts of the republic, such as the Charters of 1600 and the Declaration of Rights of 1974, still regulate its political system.

Constitution of San Marino. Photo credit: wikipedia.org

USA

The Constitution of the United States of America, adopted in 1787, is one of the oldest current constitutions in the world. Unlike the Constitution of Kazakhstan, this document is very brief and includes only seven articles, but its influence on the global legal system is enormous. The US Constitution introduces a system of "checks and balances" that regulates the balance of power between the president, Congress, and the Supreme Court. It is one of the strictest in terms of amendments. For an amendment to be adopted, it must be supported by 2/3 of Congress or the constitutional convention and then 3/4 of the states. Therefore, in the entire history of the United States, only 27 amendments have been ratified. For example, the amendment that congressmen cannot raise their salaries, proposed in 1789, was adopted only in 1992, more than two centuries later.

Page one of Jacob Shallus' officially engrossed copy of the Constitution signed in Philadelphia by delegates of the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Photo: wikipedia.org

France

The Constitution of France includes the motto of the Republic: "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity." This expression embodies the social values of France. However, despite the revolutionary history of the country, the constitution does not have a separate section on the rights of citizens. The 1958 French Constitution, which formed the Fifth Republic, was the result of a political crisis and a struggle to maintain stability in the country. This document established a strong presidential power, which allowed French leaders to govern effectively in a difficult political environment. Interestingly, France, like Kazakhstan, is a secular state, where religion is separated from the state.

French Constitution of 1791. Photo credit: wikipedia.org

Germany

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany was adopted in 1949 as a temporary law for the transitional period before the unification of the FRG and the GDR. Although unification occurred in 1990, the constitution remained virtually unchanged, and only its preamble and final article were slightly adjusted. The German Constitution guarantees the protection of human dignity and human rights, which is a fundamental principle of its legal system.

Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. Photo credit: wikipedia.org

India

The Indian Constitution, which came into force in 1950, is the most voluminous in the world, consisting of 465 articles and numerous appendices. This document is flexible: hundreds of amendments have been made to the constitution during its existence, which allows the basic law to adapt to changes.