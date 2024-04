Danil Vasilyev of Kazakhstan hauled gold in the Large Hill HS 140 event at the 2023/2024 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Zakopane, Poland, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The victory goes down in the history of the country’s sport as the first ski jumping gold among adults.

His compatriot, champion of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics Ilya Mizernykh finished 15th.