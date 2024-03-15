Kazakhstan’s Danilina cruises into WTA 125K Charleston semis

Kazakhstan’s No.1 doubles tennis player Anna Danilina reached the semifinals at the WTA Fifth Third Charleston 125 2024 in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The duo of Anna Danilina and Chinese Shuai Zhang defeated Maria Mateas and Dalayna Hewitt in the quarterfinals clash 6:1, 3:6, 10:7. The match lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes.

In the semifinals, they are set to play vs Olivia Gadecki and Olivia Nicholls today at 08:00 pm. Astana time.

En route to the semis, they beat Lidziya Marozava and Ingrid Gamarra Martins in the Round of 16.

The WTA 125 prize money is 115,000 US dollars.