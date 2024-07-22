Kazakhstan’s Danilina ends 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as runner-up in doubles

Kazakhstan’s doubles top seed Anna Danilina lost in the final of the 2024 Budapest Grand Prix double tennis event in Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Irina Khromacheva of Russia was defeated by the Polish-Hungarian tandem Katarzyna Piter and Fanny Stollár 3-6, 6-3, 6-10 in the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix final match.

The Kazakhstani has so far claimed three WTA doubles titles this season.