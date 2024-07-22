EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 22 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina ends 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as runner-up in doubles

    Anna Danilina
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s doubles top seed Anna Danilina lost in the final of the 2024 Budapest Grand Prix double tennis event in Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Irina Khromacheva of Russia was defeated by the Polish-Hungarian tandem Katarzyna Piter and Fanny Stollár 3-6, 6-3, 6-10 in the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix final match.

    The Kazakhstani has so far claimed three WTA doubles titles this season.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis WTA
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x