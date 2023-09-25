Kazakhstan’s delegation to attend 67th session of IAEA General Conference

On September 25-29, 2023, a Kazakhstani delegation led by Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev is to take part in the ongoing 67th session of the IAEA General Conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, an information stand-pavilion has been organized by Kazatomprom, National Nuclear center, and Nuclear Physics Institute to demonstrate Kazakhstan’s potentials in peaceful use of atomic energy.

On the sideline of the conference, events on promotion of cooperation with IAEA are to take place.

It was noted that Almassadam Satkaliyev is to hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of national delegation, as well as IAEA Director General General Rafael Mariano Grossi.