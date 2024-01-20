Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev reaches ATP Challenger singles tournament semifinal in Spain

Kazakhstan’s tennis player Denis Yevseyev advanced to the semifinal of the ATP Challenger singles event in Tenerife, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated Samuel Vincent Ruggeri of Italy in two sets 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Tenerife Challenger singles. The match between both players lasted for one hour and 26 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani made two double faults as well as won five points and three games in a row.

Yevseyev, 30, is currently placed 184th in the ATP singles ranking.