Kazakhstan’s Dos Mukasan movie creates buzz in Brussels

Screening of Kazakhstan’s Dos Mukasan film took place at the Cinema Palace movie theater in Brussels on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium. The film was screened in Kazakh with the English subtitles.

Attending the screening were representatives of Kazakhstani diaspora in Belgium and locals interested in the modern Kazakh cinematography.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that the screening is another wonderful cultural event in the center of Europe.

He pointed out that the European and Belgian audience got a chance to see an interesting film about the legendary ensemble Dos Mukasan well-known to several generations of Kazakhstanis. “We wanted to share the story created by director Aidyn Sakhaman which takes the audience down the page of Dos Mukasan’s interesting and challenging history,” Ambassador Baimukhan said.

According to the Kazakhstani diplomat, the wonderful tradition of screening Kazakhstani films will be continued in the future after Dos Mukasan’s story was warmly received by the European audience.

One of the Belgian guests at the event said he was very happy and glad to come to see the movie. “These people were very known in Kazakhstan. They were like The Beatles of Kazakhstan. They have a huge history. I heard a lot of good stories and things about them from my wife’s mother. She told me they were very intelligent and nice people and had a lot of ideas how to make a good song for the Kazakhs,” he said.

The film which took almost seven months to make hit the theaters in 2022. It was created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Center of National Cinema Support.