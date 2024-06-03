Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advances to 2024 Roland Garros quarterfinals

The match between Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina concluded in two sets, with the former prevailing over the latter by a score of 6-4, 6-3, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Elena Rybakina has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time since 2021, having confidently routed the Ukrainian tennis player.

In the current draw of the French Open, Rybakina has yet to lose a set, with all four matches resulting in a score of 2:0 in her favor. She vanquished Belgium's Elise Mertens (6:4, 6:2), the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus (6:3, 6:4), Belgium's Greet Minnen (6:2, 6:3), and Elina Svitolina (6:4, 6:3).

Elena Rybakina is currently ranked 4th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Singles Rankings.

It should be noted that Elina Svitolina has also achieved notable victories at the French Open. These include a three-set win over Czech player Karolína Plíšková (3:6, 6:4, 6:2), a four-set victory against French Diane Parry (6:4, 7:6), and a five-set triumph against Belgian Ana Bogdan (7:5, 6:2). Elina Svitolina is currently ranked 19th in the WTA rankings.