Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina parts ways with coach

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan announced the termination of cooperation with Croatian coach Stefano Vukov, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

“After 5 years, Stefano and I are no longer working together. I thank him for his work on-court and wish him all the best for the future. Thank you all for your support,” Rybakina posted on her social media.

On August 15, Elena Rybakina lost to world No. 24 Leylah Fernandez of Canada in her opening match at the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati. Rybakina’s previous tournament was Wimbledon 2024, where she was defeated in the semifinals in London by world No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

It bears to remind that after reaching the doubles final at the Cincinnati Masters, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva, world No. 33, landed a new spot in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings. She climbed 199 spots up to occupy the 94th line.