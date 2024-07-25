Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina withdraws from Paris Olympics

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) confirmed in an official statement that the leader of the women’s national tennis team, Elena Rybakina, will not be able to participate in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris due to her health condition, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the KTF.

At the moment, Elena is suffering from acute bronchitis, and has been strictly forbidden not only to step onto the court but also to travel to the competitions. Rybakina had been actively preparing for the Olympic Games, hoping to demonstrate a high level of play at the Olympics, but due to illness, this became impossible.

“The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation sincerely wishes Elena a speedy recovery and a successful return to the court. We believe in her strength and look forward to her return to training and competitions,” the statement reads.

In Paris, Elena Rybakina was expected to vie for gold in the women's singles as well as join Alexander Bublik in the mixed doubles competition.