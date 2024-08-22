Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry issues statement on OPEC+ Agreement

Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports decisions taken jointly with the OPEC+ member countries. This is what the Ministry of Energy says in its statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and supports decisions taken jointly with the OPEC+ member countries. Kazakhstan updated the Compensation plan including overproduction in July and sent it to the OPEC Secretariat. Kazakhstan will make every effort to comply with its obligations and compensate for overproduction according to the Compensation plan," the statement reads.