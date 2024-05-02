EN
    19:28, 02 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev arrested for 2 months

    Yerlan Turgumbayev
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev has been arrested for two months, as per Astana city’s Specialized Court warrant as of April 30, 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

    Other information is not subject to disclosure in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

    Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed detention of the former Kazakh Minister.

    It was reported that on March 20 he was questioned by the prosecution authorities.

    Upon completion of his accreditation at the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he returned to Astana where he became a criminal case defendant.

    Yerlan Turgumbayev was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan from 2019 to February 2022. Later, he was the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan for a six-month period, and in 2023, he was appointed the Advisor at the SCO RATS.

