Kazakhstan’s export to EAEU countries rose 10% in 2023

Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries stood at 25,741.4 million US dollars in January-November 2023, falling 3% compared to the same period of a year before, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.

In January-November last year, the export of goods stood at 9,904.6 million dollars, up 10%, and the import made 15,836.8 million dollars (down 9.7%).

Most of Kazakhstan’s trade with the EAEU falls at Russia – 91.6%. Kyrgyzstan is second with 5%, followed by Belarus – 3.3% and Armenia – 0.2%.