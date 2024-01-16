EN
    17:36, 16 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s export to EAEU countries rose 10% in 2023

    EAEU
    Photo: Kazinform

    Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries stood at 25,741.4 million US dollars in January-November 2023, falling 3% compared to the same period of a year before, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau. 

    In January-November last year, the export of goods stood at 9,904.6 million dollars, up 10%, and the import made 15,836.8 million dollars (down 9.7%).

    Most of Kazakhstan’s trade with the EAEU falls at Russia – 91.6%. Kyrgyzstan is second with 5%, followed by Belarus – 3.3% and Armenia – 0.2%.

