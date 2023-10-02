EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:18, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s exports of goods to China reduced by 2.8%

    Economy
    Photo: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform News Agency

    Kazakhstan’s exports of goods to China for the past seven months reduced by 2.8%, Kazinform reports.

    Following the last seven months, China has become Kazakhstan’s second largest exporter (exclusively of EAEU member states). Kazakhstan’s exports to China made 7.6 billion US dollars that is 2.8% less as compared to the same period of the previous year, the state revenues committee said.

    Mineral products exports constitute the largest share of 63.4%. Nevertheless, its exports also dropped for the past seven months by 1.7 million US dollars from 4, 892 million US dollars to 4, 975 million US dollars.

    Tags:
    Economy
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!