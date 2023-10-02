Kazakhstan’s exports of goods to China reduced by 2.8%

Kazakhstan’s exports of goods to China for the past seven months reduced by 2.8%, Kazinform reports.

Following the last seven months, China has become Kazakhstan’s second largest exporter (exclusively of EAEU member states). Kazakhstan’s exports to China made 7.6 billion US dollars that is 2.8% less as compared to the same period of the previous year, the state revenues committee said.

Mineral products exports constitute the largest share of 63.4%. Nevertheless, its exports also dropped for the past seven months by 1.7 million US dollars from 4, 892 million US dollars to 4, 975 million US dollars.