TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:33, 16 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s exports to EAEU grew by 9.5%

    Kazakhstan - EAEU
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Last January-December the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and EAEU nations made over 28 billion US dollars that is 2.8% less as compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform cites the national bureau statistics of the strategic planning and reforms agency of Kazakhstan.

    Exports amounted to 11 billion US dollars that is 9.5% more, imports made more than 17 billion US dollars.

    Sales between Kazakhstan and Armenia constitute 0.2% of the total external trade, Belarus accounts for 3.2%, Kyrgyzstan 5.5%, and Russia 91.1%.

    Chemical industry output constitutes the largest share in the exports with 26.4%, followed by equipment, machinery, vehicles, and devices with 25.5%.

    Metals and metals products account for 19.4% of imports from the EAEU nations.

    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Economy
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
