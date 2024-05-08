Kazakhstan's Flag raised on Golan Heights

A ceremony of raising the flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan took place at the Fawhar peacekeeping base on the Golan Heights, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

This historical event took place on the Fatherland Defender Day and establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Those attending the ceremony were mission commander, Lieutenant General Nirmal Kurmal, and the leaders of the peacekeeping contingents operating within it.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

As reported, the UN issued Kazakhstan a mandate to independently deploy and carry out a peacekeeping mission. For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping activity, the national contingent is participating independently in a UN peacekeeping operation with the use of one’s own military equipment, weapons and property.

The Kazakh contingent includes 139 military personnel, including seven women, who will wokr on maintaining ceasefire between the warring parties as per the UN mandate.

“Representing Kazakhstan outside the state is a great honor and responsibility. Let the sky-blue flag of our country be a symbol of peace, stability and hope for a better future,” says the commander of the national peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant Colonel Zhiger Aipov.

The Kazakh peacekeeping contingent, being a reserve company of the mission commander, patrols the area of responsibility, protects and strengthens checkpoints and demines explosives. The personnel of the peacekeeping company are located at the Fawhar base, where the mission headquarters is located.