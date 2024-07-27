Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation ready to supply 1mln tons of wheat to Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation is ready to deliver up to 1 million tons of wheat to Azerbaijan, said chief of the company Assylkhan Dzhuvashev at the Agricultural Forum in Baku, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, the wheat will be supplied mainly through JSC Ak Biday-Terminal specializing in transshipment and storage of grain crops and corn. The company, whose sole shareholder is the Food Contract Corporation, administers the network of grain terminals in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Iran. This is the terminal in the Port of Aktau (Kazakhstan), Baku Grain Terminal LLC (Azerbaijan) and Amirabad Grain Terminal Kish LLC (Iran).

Assylkhan Dzhuvashev noted that this grain storage and sale system will let ensure efficient wheat supplies to Azerbaijan.

For instance, annual transshipment capacity of the Baku Grain Terminal, located in Hovsan Port, is approximately 600 thousand tons, while its mill processes up to 50 thousand tons of products per annum. The terminal operates around the clock and is equipped with an automated process control system, which guarantees high quality services.