Kazakhstan’s Gulbakhyt Kairzhanova 5th in women's javelin throw F13 Final at Paris Paralympic Games

Kazakhstan’s para athlete Gulbakhyt Kairzhanova finished fifth in the Women's Javelin Throw F13 Final at the Paris Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency cites the Paralympic Committee of the country.

China’s Yuping Zhao won the Women's Javelin Throw F13 gold with a throw of 47.06m. Coming in second was Anna Kulinich-Sorokina, who competed under the white flag, scoring 36.56m. Placed third was Natalija Eder of Austria with a result of 36.56m. Neutral athlete Lizaveta Dabravolskaya finished fourth – 35.75m.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.