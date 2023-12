Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova settled for boxing silver at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Ibragimova was upset by Lin Yu Ting from Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the Women’s 54-57kg final at the Asian Games.

On her way to the final, the Kazakhstani eliminated boxers from North Korea, Mongolia and Tajikistan.