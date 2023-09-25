Kazakhstan’s Ignatova eases into Women’s 50m backstroke final in Hangzhou

Kazakhstan’s Xeniya Ignatova propelled into the Women’s 50m backstroke final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou earlier today, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ignatova clocked the distance in 28.95 in Heat 2 behind Korean Lee Eunji and Kayla Noelle Sanchez from the Philippines.

Another Kazakhstani Diana Taszhanova covered the distance in 2:03.24 in the Women’s 200m Freestyle and finished 9th.

After finishing the distance in 1:02.06, Kazakh swimmer Arsen Kozhakhmetov was placed 10th in the Men’s 100 breaststroke event.