Kazakhstan’s initiative once again in the spotlight of IAEA Board of Governors meeting

As part of the implementation of Kazakhstan’s resolution GC(67)/Res/15, adopted at the 67th IAEA General Conference, a special discussion on the restoration of sovereign equality was held at the June meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, drew the attention of delegations to the need for an early and comprehensive solution to the problem of the allocation of the 17 Agency Member States that are still not part of regional groups and are thus deprived of the opportunity to be nominated to the IAEA’s decision-making bodies.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh MFA

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan also called on the regional groups to show maximum flexibility in accepting new members and to adhere strictly to the agreements reached in the Group of Friends established according to resolution GC(67)/Res/15.

Most delegations confirmed the issue's relevance and expressed their readiness for further joint action to develop a mutually acceptable solution.