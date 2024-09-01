Kazakhstan’s judoka wins gold at Lima World Championships Cadets Individuals 2024 in Peru

Kazakhstani judoka Sanzhar Yerulanuly hauled a gold medal at the Lima World Championships Cadets Individuals 2024 in Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Sanzhar Yernulanuly of Kazakhstan brought his country a gold medal at the Lima World Championships Cadets 2024 in Peru, after he claimed an early win over Dmytro Lebid of Ukraine in the category of 90 kg.

Placed 5th in the world ranking, Sanzhar Yernulanuly started the tournament in the second round. On his way to the finals, the Kazakhstani successfully won four bouts.