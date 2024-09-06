Kazakhstan’s judoka Yergali Shamey claims silver at Paris Paralympics

Kazakhstan’s Yergali Shamey won a silver medal in the Men -73 kg J1 para judo event, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan was defeated by Florin-Alexandru Bologa of Romania in the Para Judo Men -73 kg J1 Final bout, thus settling for silver.

World and Asian Games champion Yergali Shamey, 39yo, made his Paralympic debut in Paris.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.