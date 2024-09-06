Kazakhstan’s judoka Yergali Shamey to vie for Paralympic gold

Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan reached the Para Judo Men -73 kg J1 Final at the Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Kazakhstani judoka Yergali Shamey defeated Lennart Sass of Germany by ippon in the Men -73 kg J1 semifinal bout.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmers Zulfiya Gabidullina and Siyazbek Daliyev advanced to the 2024 Paris Paralympics finals.

On September 5, para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek brought the second gold medal for Kazakhstan, whereas para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan settled for Paralympic silver.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.