Kazakhstan’s Jukembayev wins 2nd pro fight after knockdown

Kazakhstani boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev (20-1, 16 KOs) defeated Argentinian Hugo Alberto Roldan at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City in the U.S., Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Although the Kazakhstani was KOed in the first round of the ten-round fight, Jukembayev won with a split decision of the judges.

This is the 21st professional win for Jukembayev and the second loss for Argentinian boxer.

It bears to remind that Jukembayev debuted in the U.S. in May 2021 when he lost to Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias in the eighth round of their clash.