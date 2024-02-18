Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins his 15th Challenger title in Bahrain

Kazakhstan’s 36-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin (world No 231) outgunned France’s Richard Gasquet (world No 130) in the Bahrain Ministry of Interior Tennis Challenger singles final, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

This became Kukushkin’s first Challenger title in the season and 15th in his career.

He will receive 125 rating points for the Bahrain title, due to which he will climb to the 162nd position in the world ranking.