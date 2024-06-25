Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin, Yevseyev, Zhukayev and Skatov into Wimbledon 2024 qualifying 2nd round

Kazakhstani tennis players are off to a good start at the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles qualifying, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin beat Ukrainian Vitaliy Sachko, ranked 278th in the world, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles qualifying. The Kazakhstani is to take on world no. 152 Benjamin Bonzi of France in the next round.

Another Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon 2024 qualifying after outplaying Matteo Martineau of France, world no. 171, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 7-6 (10-7). Yevseyev is to meet against next another French opponent Titouan Droguet, ranked 133rd in the world.

Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated world no. 154 Jurij Rodionov of Austria 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (9-7). The Kazakhstani is to play against Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, ranked 127th, for a berth in the Wimbledon 2024 qualifying final.

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov beat Andrea Pellegrino of Italy 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Wimbledon 2024 qualifying, where he will face off against Lukáš Klein of Slovakia, ranked 129th in the world.