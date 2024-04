Kazakhstani table tennis players earned two medals on the last day of the WTT Youth Contender Beirut 2024 in Lebanon, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U19 Boys Singles final eliminating Uzbek Shokhrukh Iskandarov.

Kazakh Zhanerke Koshkumbayeva lost to Sayali Wani from India in the U19 Girls Singles semifinal and settled for bronze.