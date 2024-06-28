Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent

A ceremony of laying the foundation of the largest football stadium of the country in keeping with the international standards took place in the city of Shymkent. Attending the event was mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo: Zhansaya Tauekelkyzy

Photo: Zhansaya Tauekelkyzy

Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium will be located in Bozaryk-2 microdistrict in Shymkent. The stadium slated for construction this year is to occupy the area of 21 ha and to have 35 thousand seats. The construction of the facility is set to be completed by the mid of 2026.

The city’s current stadium named after Kazhymukan Munaitpassov was built in 1969 and has 18 thousand seats.

Bearing the name ’50 years of Oktyabrya’ during the Soviet period, was the home of Metallurg, Meliorator, Sintez and Druzhba football clubs. Presently, the stadium is the home of Ordabasy FC.