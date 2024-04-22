Kazakhstan’s leading role in strengthening dialogue btw representatives of different religions noted at MWL

Berik Aryn, on the occasion of completion of diplomatic mission as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, met with Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the status and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Islamic League.

Secretary General of the MWL Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa noted the high level of current interaction between the League and Kazakhstan, and highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Aryn to develop relations between Kazakhstan and the MWL, as well as to promote interreligious dialogue.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in establishing a dialogue between representatives of various religions, promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and expressed the MWL’s interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Following the meeting, Secretary General of the MWL Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa expressed special gratitude to outgoing ambassador Berik Aryn and wished him success in his future work.