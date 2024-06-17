EN
    Kazakhstan’s Lomakin secures 6th ITF series title of season at M15 Monastir Tournament in Tunisia

    Photo credit: the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    World No. 304 Grigoriy Lomakin has achieved a three-week winning streak in the doubles at the M15 Monastir Tournaments in Tunisia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

    Paired with Russian competitor Egor Agafonov, Lomakin defeated world No. 274 Brazilian Saraiva Dos Santos and Kris van Wyk from the South Africa with a score of 6-3, 6-3 in the final match. This is the 28th ITF doubles title for the Kazakhstani.
    Lomakin is scheduled to participate in another tournament in Tunisia this week.

