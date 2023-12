Kazakhstan’s medals tally reaches 68 at the Asian Games 2023 as its female gymnasts brough one more silver, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Today, Kazakhstani athletes claimed six medals, including one gold, two silver, and three bronze ones, at the 19th Asian Games.

The country has a total of 68 medals, including nine gold, 18 silver, and 41 bronze medals.