Kazakhstan’s national coat of arms likely to get a modern update

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes Kazakhstan’s coat of arms is way too complex for visual perception, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He voiced his opinion at the 3rd edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Kurultay) meeting, adding that the national coat of arms has some elements of the Soviet epoch in its design.

Unlike the coat of arms, according to the President, the national flag and anthem have no flaws.

“I am confident that our sky-blue flag has no stylistic flaws as it incorporates the uniqueness and ideals of our country,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The same applies to the national anthem which has absorbed the values and spirit of the Kazakh people, he noted.

The Kazakh President suggested establishing a special commission that will carry out an in-depth research and arrange public discussions regarding a new version of the coat of arms.

An open competition for the best design of the new national coat of arms will be the final step in that process.