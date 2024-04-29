Kazakhstan's National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO to hold annual meeting in Almaty Apr 30

On April 30, in Almaty, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will participate in the annual meeting of Kazakhstan's National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO to be chaired by State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event will bring together top officials of the relevant departments, committees of the National Commission, centers and chairs of the UNESCO as well as the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty, according to Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov.

The meeting will discuss the results of the work for the past year and will outline the priorities for the upcoming period.

It should be noted, that the agenda of the Kazakhstan-UNESCO cooperation was, in fact, formed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the National Kurultay in Atyrau. As reported, the Head of State reminded of Kazakhstan’s election as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in November 2023 and set certain tasks on inclusion of cultural and natural heritage sites into the UNESCO World Heritage List