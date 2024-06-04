Kazakhstan's National Symbols Day: exploring the symbolism of the flag, emblem, and anthem

Kazakhstan's national identity is closely tied to its state emblems, with each of the elements carrying profound symbolic content. From the sky blue of the flag, symbolizing peace and constancy, to the majestic golden eagle, a symbol of the nation's sovereignty, Kazakhstan embodies aspirations for unity and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The national flag is one of the primary state emblems. The national flag of Kazakhstan, developed by the artist Shaken Niyazbekov in 1992 for a competition, has strong symbolic content and embodies peace, prosperity, and the unity of the nation. Shaken Niyazbekov designed the flag of Kazakhstan, which means unity, prosperity, peace, and an unclouded sky for the nation.

Sky blue has its roots in Turkic heraldry, symbolizing integrity, purity, and constants. The golden color symbolizes richness, life force, plenty of the sun, and the golden eagle. The ornament at the shaft means Kazakhstan's rich cultural heritage, while the golden eagle represents the strength of the nation, sovereignty, and independence. The flag’s symbolism also showcases the aspiration of the nation toward being at the top of contemporary world civilization; its commitment to universal human values and readiness to be a partner and cooperator of all nations are expressed in the flag design.

The national emblem is no less important for national self-identification. The national emblem, which was accepted on June 4, 1992, expresses the centuries-old customs and culture of the nation. The national emblem of Kazakhstan was developed by Shot-Aman Ualikhanov and Zhandarbek Malibekov, embodying Kazakhstan's age-old history and customs.

In the center of the heraldic element is the Shanyrak, a vaulted section of the yurt, which symbolizes the sun, eternal movement, and life. The shanyrak symbolizes the harmony of the nation and a common house for people of different ethnicities. Golden horses symbolize toil and material welfare, while winged ones are a symbol of bravery, loyalty, and swiftness. Create, work, and conclude alliances with all—represented by the five-pointed star. The main color is gold, symbolizing welfare, justice, and benevolence. The color of the sky in combination with the golden color represents a clear sky, peace, and welfare.

The national anthem of Kazakhstan was granted official status in 2006. The music was composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov, and the lyrics were written by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov. The new anthem is based on the well-known patriotic song "Menin Kazakstanym" and was adopted on January 6, 2006, by the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan modified the language to make it more solemn.