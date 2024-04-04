EN
    15:27, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Nedovyesov wins at the start of ATP-250 tournament in Portugal

    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan No 1 in men’s doubles Aleksandr Nedovyesov won at the start of ATP-250 Millenium Estoril Open tournament in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Paired with Ecuadorian player Gonzalo Escobar, Nedovyesov defeated Argentinian-Spanish duo Pedro Cachin/Pedro Martinez with a score 6:3, 6:2, which allowed them to advance to the quarterfinal.

    Their rivals for the next stage will be determined on Thursday evening, in the duel between Romanian-Czech duo Victor Vlad Cornea / Petr Nouza and Portuguese tandem Jamie Faria / Henrique Rocha.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
