Kazakhstan’s non-resource exports grow, Trade Minister

Kazakhstan’s non-resources-based export products grew by 278 positions from 5,732 to 6,010 in 2023, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakakliyev told the Government meeting.

He said the number of active exporters rose by 300 from 460 to 760 since 2019, and the geography of exports expanded from 129 in 2022 to 135 countries. Ready deliveries increased to Asian nations by 8% to China, 26% to South Korea, and 46% to Vietnam.

The Minister added exports of manufactured goods such as copper, ferroalloy, zinc, silver, and oil products decreased due to the volatility of world prices, deterioration in demand, and aggravation of competition in the target market. At the same time, the country's processed agricultural goods exports increased.