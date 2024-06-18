Kazakhstan's official events this week: highlights and key meetings

Kazinform News Agency presents to readers what official events will take place this week, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The visit of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to Almaty

On June 19, 2024, as part of the working visit of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin to Almaty, a visit to “UN Plaza” will take place - the UN building, which houses 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people.

During the meeting with the heads of UN missions and agencies accredited in Kazakhstan, it is planned to discuss issues of regional cooperation within the Organization, as well as project activities on current issues facing the countries of Central Asia.

The 8th meeting of heads of ministries and departments for science and technology of SCO member states

On June 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the heads of ministries and departments for science and technology of the SCO member states will be held in the format of videoconference under the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the SCO, during which current issues of scientific and technical cooperation in priority areas will be discussed.

The meeting of SCO ministers of transport

On June 20, 2024, the meeting of the ministers of transport of the SCO member states will be held via videoconference. It is planned to adopt the Concept of cooperation between the SCO member states in the development of ports and logistics centers, developed at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Lithuania

On June 20, 2024, the 10th round of Kazakh-Lithuanian political consultations will be held in Klaipeda (Lithuania), chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Jonas Survila.

The parties plan to discuss ways to further expand bilateral cooperation, as well as exchange views on current issues on the regional and international agenda.

As part of his visit to Lithuania, Deputy Minister Vassilenko is scheduled to meet with the Mayor of Klaipeda Arvydas Vaitkus and the Director General at Port of Klaipeda Algis Latakas.

The International municipal BRICS+ forum

On June 20-22, 2024, on behalf of the Head of State, akims of the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions Nurlybek Nalibayev and Darkhan Satybaldy will take part in the founding meeting of the International municipal BRICS+ forum, which will be held in Kazan (Russia). The heads of Kazakhstan's regions will participate in BRICS events, and will also visit a number of industrial facilities and get acquainted with the urban infrastructure of the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.

BRICS (BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is a political and economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, founded in June 2006 as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. From January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE and Ethiopia became new members of the association.

Each member country of the association holds the post of chairman for one year. This year, the chairmanship of BRICS passed to the Russian Federation. Thus, within the framework of the Russian chairmanship in the association, about 700 events are planned, the main one of which will be the Summit of the Heads of State of BRICS and BRICS+ in Kazan in October of this year.

The SCO youth council meeting

On June 20, 2024, a meeting of the youth of member states and observer states of the SCO will take place in Astana. At the XVII meeting of the SCO youth council, issues of youth leadership in the environmental environment and creating a path to a stable future within the Organization will be discussed.

The SCO energy ministers meeting

On June 21, the 4th SCO energy ministers meeting will take place in Astana. The heads of energy departments will review and approve the “Strategy for the development of energy cooperation of the SCO member states for the period until 2030,” developed at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The heads of delegations will also discuss strategic approaches to the development of energy cooperation within the Organization.

The CSTO Council of foreign ministers

On June 21, 2024, the CSTO Council of foreign ministers will be held in Almaty under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

During the meeting, it is planned to discuss current issues of international and regional security, as well as the progress of implementation of measures to fulfill the priorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan during its chairmanship in the CSTO.

It is expected that following the meeting, documents will be signed aimed at further improving the activities of the CSTO, and a number of political statements will be adopted.