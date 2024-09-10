EN
    18:44, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Olga Dushaeva clinches mas-wrestling bronze at World Nomad Games

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: WNG Directorate

    Olga Dushaeva of Kazakhstan won the women’s -75kg mas-wrestling bronze at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Olga Dushaeva of Kazakhstan beat her opponent from Mongolia in the women’s -75kg mas-wrestling bronze bout at the 5th World Nomad Games.

    Earlier it was reported that Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva and Assylmurat Birimzhan brought Team Kazakhstan two bronze medals in the mas-wrestling competitions at the World Nomad Games in Astana.

    The mas-wrestling competitions are being held in the Ice Palace Alau.

    It’s worth to note that the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

