Kazakhstan's Olga Dushaeva clinches mas-wrestling bronze at World Nomad Games

Olga Dushaeva of Kazakhstan won the women’s -75kg mas-wrestling bronze at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva and Assylmurat Birimzhan brought Team Kazakhstan two bronze medals in the mas-wrestling competitions at the World Nomad Games in Astana.

The mas-wrestling competitions are being held in the Ice Palace Alau.

It’s worth to note that the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.