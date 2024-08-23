EN
    Kazakhstan’s Olympic bronze medalist announces his retirement from wrestling

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    Kazakhstani wrestler Nurislam Sanayev, a bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, announced his retirement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    On his Instagram, the 33-year-old wrestler thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career and added that new challenges lie ahead.

    “A lot of people ask me if I'm coming back to the mat. Friends, it's a question I've asked myself many times. I always knew this day would come, and I always dreaded its arrival. The realization that one day I would have to say, “That's it, I'm done,” seemed heavy and imminent. And now, that moment has come,” he wrote.

    He noted that he has been wrestling for over 20 years and it has become a major part of his life.

    He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him along the way, including coaches, wrestlers, doctors, administrators, journalists, and fans.

    Nurislam Sanayev is a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships and the winner of the Asian Championships.

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics
