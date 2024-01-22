EN
    11:08, 22 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Omarkhanov sails into Australian Open 3rd round

    Tennis
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s Amir Omarkhanov cruised into the third round of the Junior Boys’ Singles of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the official website of the AO, the 16-year-old Kazakhstani stunned British Viktor Frydrych in a three-set match 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

    In the third-round match Omarkhanov will face 14th seeded South Korean Jangjun Kim.

    It bears to remind that Amir Omarkhanov knocked out top seed Frederico Cina of Italy in the opening round.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
