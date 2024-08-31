Kazakhstan's Yerkin Gabbasov claims silver in shooting at Paris Paralympics

Kazakhstani para shooter Yerkin Gabbasov won a silver medal in the R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paris Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency cites the Paralympic Committee.

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani para taekwondo athletes Nyshan Omirali and Nurlan Dombayev reached the quarterfinal of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.