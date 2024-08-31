Kazakhstan’s para taekwondo player Kamilya Dossmalova out of Paris Paralympics

Kazakhstani para taekwondo player Kamilya Dossmalova bowed out of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games after losing the match for a bronze medal, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo: Meirzhan Amangeldinov/NOC

Kamilya Dossmalova of Kazakhstan was defeated by Silvana Mayara Cardoso Fernandes of Brazil 3-28 in a fight for a bronze medal in the women’s K44 -57kg para taekwondo event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Photo: Meirzhan Amangeldinov/NOC

Previously, the Kazakhstani lost to Serbian para taekwondo athlete Marija Mičev 8-20 in the quarterfinal bout. Kamilya of Kazakhstan won in the repechage bout against Fijian Irene Mar 12-6, thus securing a bronze medal bout at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.