EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 31 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s para taekwondo player Kamilya Dossmalova out of Paris Paralympics

    Paralympics
    Photo: Meirzhan Amangeldinov/NOC

    Kazakhstani para taekwondo player Kamilya Dossmalova bowed out of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games after losing the match for a bronze medal, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Paralympics
    Photo: Meirzhan Amangeldinov/NOC

    Kamilya Dossmalova of Kazakhstan was defeated by Silvana Mayara Cardoso Fernandes of Brazil 3-28 in a fight for a bronze medal in the women’s K44 -57kg para taekwondo event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris. 

    Paralympics
    Photo: Meirzhan Amangeldinov/NOC

    Previously, the Kazakhstani lost to Serbian para taekwondo athlete Marija Mičev 8-20 in the quarterfinal bout. Kamilya of Kazakhstan won in the repechage bout against Fijian Irene Mar 12-6, thus securing a bronze medal bout at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

    It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Sport Taekwondo
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x