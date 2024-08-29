Kazakhstani Milana Krassavtseva advances in para taekwondo event at 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Kazakhstan’s athlete Milana Krassavtseva has reached Round of 8 of the women’s k44 -52kg para taekwondo event at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Paralympic Committee, Kazakhstan’s para taekwondo player Milana Krasavtseva defeated Elizabeth Geraldo Diaz of the Dominican Republic 10-8 in the women’s k44 -52kg Round of 16 event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Milana Krasavtseva of Kazakhstan is to take on Jessica Garcia Quijano from Mexico in the Round of 8 finals.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.