Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN Presents credentials to UN Sec-Gen

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General warmly congratulated Ambassador Umarov on his new position and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of the partnership with Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The UN Secretary-General fondly recalled his collaboration with President Tokayev, describing him as “a good friend with a global vision.” He also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements at the international stage and highlighted the country’s strong relationships with nations worldwide.

Ambassador Umarov conveyed the greetings of the President of Kazakhstan and voiced support for the UN Secretary-General’s efforts in promoting multilateral initiatives in conflict prevention, peacemaking, peace-building, and sustainable development.

He briefed the Secretary-General on the key reforms implemented by the President and outlined Kazakhstan's priorities within the United Nations framework.

In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed the importance of further enhancing the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.