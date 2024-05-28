Kazakhstan’s petrochemical output doubles, Energy Minister

Production of the country’s petrochemical industry doubled in January-April this year to reach 213,100 tons against the same period of 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Petrochemical production is projected to make 628,300 tons that is 75% more compared to 2023, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said.

Further development of the country’s petrochemical industry lies at the core of economic growth. The Ministry plans to develop five large projects worth 14.3 billion US dollars by 2029, he told the Government meeting. The projects are purposed to fuel year-to-year economic growth by 1.5% and create 20,000 new jobs, including 17,000 at the construction stage.

Minister Satkaliyev said this year will start the construction of a butadiene and its derivative production project with a capacity of 340,000 tons. Besides, the investment decision will be made on one of the largest projects in the history of Kazakhstan, the polyethylene production project with a capacity of 1.2 million tons.