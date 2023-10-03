Kazakhstan’s population nears 20 million

Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,944,726 as of September 1, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, the country saw the overall growth of 177,919 in its population since the year’s beginning.

Those residing in cities are estimated at 12,368,662 and in rural areas – 7,576,064.

Women number 10,205,957 and men 9,738,769.

In the period from January to August this year, the country registered a total of 258,011 births, and 85,989 deaths.