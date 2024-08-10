Kazakhstan’s Potapenko out of Olympic Games modern pentathlon semis

Kazakhstan’s Yelena Potapenko failed to advance to the Olympic Games modern pentathlon finals scoring 1,301 points in the women’s individual semifinal A fencing bonus round at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

She finished 16th. Only the top nine athletes per semifinal (18 in total) will advance to the finals.

As reported earlier, more winners of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris are to be announced today, August 10.

38 sets of medals are to be awarded in 21 sports, including handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, water polo, wrestling, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon, and others.

The Team of Kazakhstan is to vie for top honors in modern pentathlon, freestyle wrestling, breaking and track cycling.